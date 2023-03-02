LIFE-HEALTH-CANCERS-DMT

The most common types of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. are skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to learn what you can do to reduce your risk of the top four most common cancers diagnosed in the U.S.

One in 2 men and 1 in 3 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. The most common types of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. are skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

