Andrew Baxter wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life while he was in college, joking that he wanted to move to Los Angeles and become an actor.
In 2002, while he was in school, a drunken driver hit him head on and changed the course of his life. Citing those who helped him during his recovery, Baxter decided he, too, wanted to make an impact on others.
“I guess it was, coming out of that, sort of a defining moment to see where I’m going to go from here,” Baxter said. “I sort of changed paths — it was a long journey, and it was definitely a defining moment, I think, but I don’t let it define me.”
Still, he didn’t know what that looked like for him — until he taught a Renaissance Camp at East Tennessee State University. It was that experience that made him realize how much he enjoyed working with children, and decided to pursue it.
“I didn’t expect to get into it, really,” said Baxter, whose parents were both educators.
It wasn’t until he tried substitute teaching that he realized his true passion was teaching special needs children. After a number of years teaching in area public school systems, Baxter was prepared to move to North Carolina for work in 2017 when he took an interview with the Jeremiah School — a faith-based nonprofit school for children with autism.
“I knew when I interviewed with them it was just a special situation,” Baxter said. “I got a good feeling, and I knew that even if they didn’t hire me I’d want to be involved and see how they’re going to do. It just seemed like something amazing.”
Fast forward three years, and Baxter is still with Jeremiah School, teaching everything from social studies to physical education and math. Baxter said teaching so many subjects has its challenges, and he’s mixed up classes before, but said he likes the challenge.
“It keeps me engaged and interested in education a little better,” Baxter said.
2020, however, has thrown him — and much of the world — quite the curveball.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered schools in March to go fully online — a change Baxter said he was well-prepared for, since he already utilized technology like Google Classroom for his lessons. Baxter worried about how his students would adapt, but said they “really adapted quickly.”
“I think it was so important (to use technology) because I realize what’s really special about our school is our relationship building and our interaction, and that’s any school, and you just lose so much (when you’re shut down),” Baxter said. “It was important for me to utilize the video technology, using things like Flipgrid and Zoom, just to maintain that contact.
“It was a challenge, we faced it, and it wasn’t that bad,” said Baxter. “I think by the summer we were done with it — it’s obviously not ideal, but i’m just one of those people that’s like, ‘let’s just go, whatever the challenge is we just got to do it and get creative.’ “
In August, Jeremiah School returned to class with a hybrid model, something Baxter said worked well and was effective. Regardless of which method they use to teach, Baxter wants to go the extra mile for his students.
“I believe everybody deserves the best chance, I believe everybody deserves an open mind and somebody who’s going to accept them for who they are, and not try and fix them,” he said. “There’s always that ‘fix’ mentality when it comes to special needs, and that was one of my issues with public education.
“I’m not going to fix anybody, I’m going to help them be the best they can be.”