ELIZABETHTON — “I am feeling better and I am going to beat this thing,” Helen Fetzer told her family on Saturday.
Fetzer, a resident of Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community, is 101 years old and on Sunday, July 17, she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
For Fetzer, this was just another challenge to overcome in a lifetime of overcoming some of history’s biggest challenges. She was born in 1919 during the height of the Spanish Flu pandemic. Her dad was still in Europe after fighting in World War I. She grew up in one of the poorest parts of Tennessee during the Great Depression. She is a World War II veteran and married John Fetzer, a bomber pilot, at the end of that war.
When Fetzer tested positive for COVID-19, the veteran was taken to the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treatment. Doctors soon said that despite the positive reading, she was asymptomatic.
As is typical with the highly contagious disease, family members were not allowed to visit Fetzer in the hospital. Making it more difficult, there was a problem with the phone in the room and the family had to relay messages to and from Fetzer through the nurse’s station on the ward.
On Thursday, the family had its first chance to speak with Fetzer by phone since she was admitted on Sunday. That was made possible by a staff member on the ward using her personal cell phone to relay a call from the room.
“We were told the rooms where mom had been put were temporary rooms fixed up for the COVID patients,” Bob Fetzer, Helen’s son, said.
From that brief phone call, the family was assured that Helen still had her high spirits and her keen sense of humor.
She heard the voice of her son-in-law Bob Bryant. He has a beautiful voice and at family funerals it has a tradition for him to sing “How Great Thou Art.” Helen told the family to tell Bob that when she first heard she had the coronavirus that she was afraid Bob would soon be singing that hymn for her, but that now she said “let’s hold off on the ‘How Great Thou Art’.”
“She is my hero,” Helen’s daughter, Marie, said in a Facebook post. “She is tough, she is resilient. I pray that she can survive this dreaded disease.”