Girl Scout cookies

It’s Girl Scout Cookie time and there are a number of ways you can get your favorite cookies, including buying directly from a Girl Scout, or ordering cookies online.

Girl Scout cookie season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee.

A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across the region, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications.

