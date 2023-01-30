Girl Scout cookie season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee.
A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across the region, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications.
All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.
“It’s Girl Scout cookie time in Tennessee,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, said. “This is a communitywide celebration of girl-led entrepreneurship, and we’re thrilled to return to more ‘normal’ sales opportunities following the pandemic, while also continuing to leverage technology to expand the learning opportunities and sales reach for our Girl Scouts.
“Whether you’re ordering from a young Girl Scout you know, picking up a box of your favorite cookies at a local booth or supporting cookies sales and donations in another way, you’re helping to shape the next generation of female leaders in our communities — and we thank you.”
There are several opportunities to purchase cookies and support the program:
• Order cookies now. Cookie orders through local Girl Scouts start now. Each Scout has her own “virtual cookie booth” link to a digital ordering system through which you can order your favorite cookies to be delivered at a later date, and your purchase will support that specific Scout and her troop.
• Pre-order cookies to be delivered starting early February. Distribution Days — when Girl Scout troop members, leaders and volunteers pick up cookies from warehouses to fulfill their orders — are scheduled throughout East Tennessee in late January and early February. Cookie orders then will be delivered personally by each Girl Scout following Distribution Days, as soon as early February.
• Buy cookies at local booths Feb. 10 to March 5. Girl Scout troops will be at retail and community locations throughout East Tennessee selling cookies directly to the public from Feb. 10 until March 5. To find the nearest cookie booth, visit iwantcookies.org.
• Order the new raspberry cookie starting Feb. 27. Digital sales of the new Raspberry Rally cookie kick off Feb. 27. These online-exclusive cookies are crispy, filled with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. Order through your local Girl Scout or by visiting iwantcookies.org.
Girl Scout cookies lovers can choose from 10 flavors:
• Adventurefuls.
• Girl Scout S’mores.
• Lemon-Ups.
• Trefoils.
• Do-si-dos.
• Tagalongs.
• Samoas.
• Thin Mints.
• Toffee-tastic.
• Raspberry Rally.
All proceeds from cookies sales benefit Girl Scout troops and members in the local council, with revenue funding initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.
Visit iwantcookies.org to find cookies, learn more about donating cookies to local heroes, enter contests and more.