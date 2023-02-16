On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Hotel-Free-Breakfast

While some travelers cringe at the thought of greasy sausages and bland eggs served at the free hotel breakfast buffet, others say free breakfast ranks among their favorite aspects of travel.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Kimberly Button normally skips breakfast. But on vacation, the hotel breakfast buffet is a highlight.

She’s drawn to the oatmeal bar, where she transforms bland grains with an array of toppings — chocolate chips, coconut flakes and berries.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article was provided to the Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Email Sally French at sfrench@nerdwallet.com.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you