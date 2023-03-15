Restaurants have occupied space at 127 W. Depot St. in Greeneville for over 80 years, ever since Linton and Gladys Boswell opened Linton’s Café shortly before the United States entered World War II.
Linton was known for his bread-stretched, peppered hamburgers. He configured the café’s exhaust system so that the aroma of grilled burgers would be directed out onto Depot Street.
My grandfather, William F. Royall, was a frequent customer at Linton’s. Greeneville’s night chief of police, he started eating at Linton’s while recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in September 1940, just up the street.
My grandfather never took vacations, but that month, he did. One evening during his time off, he drove downtown with my grandmother and parked their car near the courthouse and his office, just to watch people. But he heard a call come in and answered it. There was an intoxicated man creating a disturbance on the lower end of Depot Street. Leaving my grandmother in their personal vehicle, my grandfather jumped into a police car and went to the scene.
An armed man was standing at the top of a set of stairs that opened to the sidewalk. My grandfather proceeded up those stairs with a flashlight in his hand. The gunman shot him in the shoulder. My grandfather tumbled down the stairs to the sidewalk, bleeding badly. A passer-by picked him up, put him in the back seat of his car, and drove him to the hospital.
My grandfather’s very survival was in doubt. The doctor recommended amputation of the arm, but my grandfather wouldn’t hear of it. His life and his arm were eventually saved, but for the rest of his life, his form of rehabilitation was to squeeze a rubber ball to keep that arm limber. I still have the bone-flattened bullet that was removed from his shoulder.
At Linton’s, my grandfather often shelled out a nickel for a hamburger with lettuce and tomato. For another five cents, he would splurge for one topped with Gladys Boswell’s homemade coleslaw.
Before the Boswells opened the café, beginning about 1925, the Chamberlain family had operated a tin shop in that building. Then it was converted into a barber shop. Part of the original mirror from that barber shop still adorns one of the walls at what is today Tipton’s Café.
The Boswells retired in 1964 and sold the café to Causie and Mary Gentry, who changed the name to Gentry’s Café. Then it became Tipton’s, and the late Jim and Edna Cutshaw ran it proudly for many years. The café is now in the able hands of their daughter, Michelle.
The hamburgers are thicker now, and all meat, but they’re still cooked right up front, on a griddle you can see, and smell, from the street. Tipton’s opens for breakfast at 6 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m., every day but Sunday.
For dessert, Michelle and the staff will fry you a honey bun, or even a doughnut. Those doughnuts have a history, too. They come from another one of Greeneville’s oldest businesses, the Peggy Ann Bakery, out on Snapp Ferry Road.
The folks at the Peggy Ann save day-old doughnuts for Tiptons to use in a couple of unique ways, says Tipton’s employee Gaynelle Spooner. For breakfast, there is the bacon, egg and cheese doughnut, and for lunch, the doughnut bacon cheeseburger. In both cases, a whole doughnut, lightly fried, forms the top, and a whole doughnut, lightly fried, forms the bottom.
One morning we had eaten a more traditional breakfast at Tipton’s before we learned about the bacon, egg and cheese doughnut.
“Make us one, so we can take a picture of it, and then we’ll take it home and eat it later,” I told Gaynelle. But once she placed it before us, we couldn’t resist, and the bacon, egg and cheese doughnut never made it out of the building.
The ongoing revitalization of Depot Street has presented some challenges for Tipton’s and other established businesses in the immediate vicinity. But Michelle and the Tipton’s employees want the public to know that they are very much open for business. In fact, in addition to the old counter with stools, Tipton’s has now expanded into the adjoining building that once housed The Jewel Box and later a pool hall.
Tipton’s Café is a special place, not only for me because of my family connection there, but for the entire town. It’s a survivor, a reminder of the time when Depot Street teemed with people. And it’s a place to slow down a bit, to listen and learn about the history of Greeneville and the daily lives of those who rely on the business not just for sustenance but, equally as important, for a feeling of community.