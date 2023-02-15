As I write this column, Knoxville restaurant owner Yassin Terou is traveling through villages in Turkey and Syria. Once he heard about the horrible earthquakes there, the Syrian native immediately began planning the trip.

But before he left Knoxville, Terou launched a fundraising drive for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. He set an initial goal of $20,000. Within two days, the drive raised over $100,000. The money is already helping with the creation of emergency soup kitchens and providing medical support to a region whose death toll, at the time of this writing, had exceeded 33,000 people.

Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”

