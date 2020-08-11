When it comes to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, families need patience and flexibility from employers and schools.
Jasmine Potter, who works from home as a vendor relations manager, said those two things have been important for her family as they work together through virtual schooling.
Potter has been working from home since March, when local schools first moved online.
In addition to taking care of her 11-year-old son Dominic, a seventh-grader at Liberty Bell Middle School, and her daughter Noelle, who just entered pre-K, she also supervises her nieces Eden, a 14-year-old freshman at Science Hill High School and Maia, an 8-year-old third-grader at Fairmont Elementary School, while their parents work full-time.
“I can’t say that every employer is as considerate and willing to work, but for me, it’s been from day one since COVID hit,” she said.
Monday marked Johnson City Schools’ first day of virtual classes. Potter said she opted for remote learning when families still had the option to pick in-person learning.
But online schooling still isn’t ideal, according to Potter.
“I believe the kids want to be back in school,” she said following Monday’s first day.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said he understands remote learning comes with challenges, but the district “is committed to a safe return for in-person learners.”
“We recognize that children learn best when physically present in the classroom, but children get much more than academics at school. They also learn social and emotional skills, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online,” he said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The pandemic has also reminded us that educators are invaluable in children’s lives and that attending school in-person offers students a wide array of health and educational benefits.
“Each school is working to support families and extended families by equipping them with devices and hotspots where needed. Many guardians who are supporting students at home are grandparents, aunts, and uncles who need assistance setting up WiFi, learning to login and how to navigate courses.”
Angelica Ares, who works as a magazine writer and editor, said flexibility has been key for her family, as well.
Her daughter Olivia, a 16-year-old senior at University School, and son Alistair, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at University School, started their online classes last week using Canvas, a virtual learning platform also used in Johnson City Schools.
“My job is flexible, so I’ve been working from home since March. I guess because I have older kids it’s a bit easier for me not to have to be at home and supervise them 24/7,” she said.
“The biggest adjustment has been the internet service because we only have one choice. Every now and then, if everybody’s on the computer, it jams up the signal,” Angelica Ares said.
“Last week was a lot better because University School was the only school back in session in this area,” she continued. “With Science Hill back in session, I think a lot of our neighbors are also logged onto the internet, so we’ve been bogged down a little bit.”
Olivia said the teachers at University School have been doing a good job of assisting students. Since University School’s classes are smaller than most, video conferencing platforms like Zoom have been working well for her.
“If my classes were larger, I think we’d have a harder time,” she said.
Just like with regular school, Olivia and her brother have to record their attendance to lessons, but working from home means they don’t have to wake up quite as early.
“We don’t have to get up at 6:30 in the morning, so that’s a plus for us,” Angelica pointed out.
Like Potter’s family, the Ares family has had to work as a team. Angelica said her wife works from home as an online English and history professor for a school in Florida.
“She’s always done that, so even if I wasn’t flexible, at least she’d be here,” she said, adding that Olivia is also sometimes available to help her brother when needed.
Olivia said some of her peers have also taken jobs as babysitters to help other parents with less flexibility.
“A lot of my friends have to watch their little siblings if their parents work,” she said.
Since the Ares family has immunocompromised family members, they also chose to take the remote learning option before the school moved all of its courses online.
“If there wasn’t a pandemic, I would never do online school,” Olivia said. “But I would also rather be safe than sorry.
“I know other people who would rather be at school at least incrementally and take the risk because they just can’t learn online, but it’s different for everyone.”
Angelica said virtual students still miss the social aspect of being in school.
“I know Alistair misses being around his friends,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that’s missing.”