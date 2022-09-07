Bomgardner

Suzy Bomgardner, formerly the Unicoi County Public Library children’s and teen librarian, has taken on the role of director of the library at 201 Nolichucky Ave. in Erwin.

 Kayla Hackney/Johnson City Press

There has been a recent change in leadership at the Unicoi County Public Library, and the new director is one library visitors will be familiar with.

Suzy Bomgardner, who formerly served the UCPL as the children’s and teen librarian, has assumed the role of library director.

