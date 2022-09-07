There has been a recent change in leadership at the Unicoi County Public Library, and the new director is one library visitors will be familiar with.
Suzy Bomgardner, who formerly served the UCPL as the children’s and teen librarian, has assumed the role of library director.
A self-proclaimed nerd and a lover of literature, Bomgardner said she has some big plans for the “little library with a big heart.”
What made you decide to become a librarian?
“Librarians are community educators, innovators, organizers and world shapers. That is the kind of person I strive to be. Growing up without much, I always knew I could visit a library and instantly be a millionaire. I want others to feel like they have that kind of access, as well. Libraries are the great equalizers where you can come as you are and be welcomed.
“Also, I’ve always been a pretty major book lover. I graduated from Milligan (University) as a dual major in Humanities and Literature with my thesis in herblore in Shakespearian plays. Nerd alert. But my master’s is in Library and Information Science, with a specialty in children’s literature. There is nothing more beautiful in all the world than a well-written picture book. They can be like tiny parables. Being a librarian allows me to surround myself daily with that kind of beauty.
“One of my favorite stories is William Joyce’s “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” where Morris goes through a storm that changes his world to black and white. While he searches for meaning, he meets someone (a librarian) who gifts him one of her fantastic flying books and Morris slowly starts to rebuild and infuse color back into his life. This story is such an allegory for the power of the written word and what literature has done in my own life. The imagery of the change that happens in Morris and how he then transforms the lives of others afterward is inspiring and what shapes my vocation.”
How did you get started at the Unicoi County Public Library?
“Last June, I started as the children’s and teen librarian, right before the beginning of the summer reading program. I had just left being a school librarian for eight years, and I was looking for a change of scenery where I could get back to public libraries, my first true love. Much like Morris in the William Joyce story, I was going through my own storm, and the world had become grayscale. I knew that the Unicoi County Public Library was in desperate need for growth, direction, visibility and outreach in the community, and I wanted to be part of that work. It’s been hard but rewarding to see this little library grow and change so much over this last year. Like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, sometimes it takes a tornado to set us back on that yellow brick road so that we can reach our destination.”
What are some of the biggest challenges the library is facing right now?
“Community engagement in libraries is always a difficulty. How do you demonstrate to your community how deeply essential their library is to their lives? We tell folks that your library card is “the best free card in town,” and we mean it. We want people to know that whether they are looking for literature in various formats, DVDs, computer usage or Wi Fi, museum passes, homeschool curriculum, or just a safe space to have a hot cup of tea, your library is that ideal location where those cultural, educational and physical needs can be met. We’re passionate about connecting our community to stories and to each other. That is what sets libraries apart. That is how we bring color back into a grayscale world.
“But I’d say our biggest hurdle is sustained funding. We’re ‘the little library with a big heart’ and a whole LOT of creativity. I’m so thankful for our municipalities for working with us on grant matching and program support to help offset a decade of funding deficits, but we have a long way to go to be able to better serve our community. Our lovely historic building has serious maintenance issues and needs major necessary updates. Unicoi County has allotted ARPA grant funding to assist with a major HVAC system renovation, but we are also looking to replace our roof and renovate ceiling damage in the children’s room, among many other needed projects.”
What part of the job are you most excited about?
“Networking with local schools, agencies, and businesses is one of my favorite aspects of working in Unicoi County. UCPL has been active in pursuing partnerships throughout the county and region to support our mission of meeting the needs of the community in innovative ways. This summer, we doubled our program enrollment and tripled our book circulation with the help of killer prize donations from local and regional businesses. We were also able to partner with super cool organizations like the International Storytelling Center and Hands On! Discovery Center for really memorable programming. To see the love and generosity these folks poured out to facilitate the wonders of literacy and education is truly an inspiring thing. I love being a part of that work and hope to see it make real change in the literacy rates in Unicoi County residents.
“I’m also excited to establish the UCPL as a community hub. I love being able to talk to people about what stories resonate with them and connect them to their next favorite book. A good story should change the way you see the world and it’s how we connect to each other to build empathy and compassion. We want to bring storytelling to Unicoi, and we’re looking forward to partnering with the Town of Erwin on some special First Friday storytelling events. Stay tuned for more information on that.”
Do you have any big new plans for the library?
“Absolutely. We’ve laid the groundwork for a special Storybook Trail at Fishery Park, with a grant from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, help from the town of Erwin maintenance staff, and regional author Francis Figart. A Storybook Trail takes the pages of a book and displays them in signs along a nature trail. This will be a great way to connect people with a story, surrounded by the beauty of nature, and get some exercise along the way. We hope to have a ribbon-cutting event for the trail very soon.
“This month is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and we have newly designed cards to offer. Like I said before, your library card is the best free card in town, and we want everyone to have access to materials that will add bursts of color to your life. This month, we’re even running a drawing for tickets to Lumberjack Feud for our newest library card owners, so if you don’t have a card yet, come sign up this month.
“September will be a busy one with a full programming calendar. We are also piloting a really unique program this month, offering an adult special needs story time. We want to provide several diverse events geared toward adults. Our hope is to finish our History Collection renovation this year, with the help of some fundraising and dynamic local partnerships. We’re continuing our work on the reading garden behind the library that will be a welcoming place for community members to enjoy a good book with a fantastic view of the mountains. Come visit us.”