East Tennessee State University band member Justin Rayna isn’t your typical college student.
Born in Texas in 1982, Rayna has been playing music since he was 11 years old, becoming an award-winning musician along the way.
After arriving in Tennessee in 2009, Rayna was the acrobatic captain and percussion writer for Dolly Parton’s “Sha-Kon-O-Hey” show at the Dollywood Celebrity Theatre. He attended college at the University of Tennessee’s music theory and composition school, before leaving to pursue an opportunity at a film stunt boot camp in Louisiana, where he ended up living and working as a stunt man for film and television.
Rayna and his wife, whom he met while in Tennessee in 2010, relocated to Johnson City after having their third child to be closer to his wife’s family. In 2019, he decided to give college another go at ETSU, lured by the prospects of playing in the new Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts.
Set to graduate in May, Rayna was recently awarded a scholarship to participate in the Front-Row Fringe Festival, where he will show his multi-dimensional theater concert titled “INTENSIFY.”
Recently, the Press caught up with Rayna to discuss his introduction to band and his upcoming concert.
How did you get into band?
I got grounded the summer before eighth grade after I broke curfew. My dad was at work and my mother was in community band, and since I was grounded I had to go with my mother and sit in the back while she had rehearsal. Some of the drummers invited me to play. I had no idea how to play, but since they were doing simple Sousa marches, they assured me “just hit the bass drum every time you see the conductor’s hands move.”
So I did. The younger drummer (a ninth-grader) asked me if I wanted to go to band camp the next day since it was going to be the first day that season. I said “what is band camp?” The next morning, there I stood with a pair of marching cymbals in my hands. I learned the whole field show by ear that first year since I couldn’t read music. In subsequent years I took music lessons in school and the rest, as they say, is history.
How did you find out about this scholarship?
The Theater Makers Studio was hosting a seminar on Facebook called “Take Charge of 2021 Theater Maker Challenge” aimed at encouraging and empowering theater creators to take the next steps toward production. In that seminar I met the director of the Front-Row Fringe Festival, Benny Lumpkins Jr., and through a series of conversations he invited me to apply for one of the festival’s 10 Diversity and Inclusion scholarships.
What is INTENSIFY about?
The premise of INTENSIFY is based on an imaginary music military called the VCIM (Vanguard for Contemporary Instrumental Music). Portrayed by two actors performing skits that tie each song (and coinciding dance/circus performance) together, the concert chronicles the adventures of new recruit Travis Emory from day one at boot camp to becoming a highly decorated officer and all the choices he has to make along the way.
How did you come up with the idea for INTENSIFY?
From 2012 to 2017 my wife and I had been working on a full-length musical called Legend City, but after five years of doing that show we needed a break. My wife encouraged me to work on some of my personal music projects so I started collecting songs I had written over the years and grouping them into “collections” of songs that worked well together for albums.
After re-recording and re-mixing and re-mastering them, I ended up with five volumes of songs and decided to start re-producing and re-engineering the eight songs that ultimately became “PROLIFIC: Justin Rayna — Unmasked Vol. 1 — INTENSIFY.”
We needed a way to release the music, but since it was all instrumental there would be no singer-songwriter concert. And since I am not a Lindsey Stirling type, there would be no two-hour concert of me playing an instrument — I’m more a composer than an instrumentalist. But since I am an acrobat and physical theater performer, we decided to release the music as a movement concert, hence the dancers and circus artists.
The orchestra was a given considering the type of music, but what was most interesting was probably the way the whole VCIM and military theme came about. Email marketing is big. So, when I was getting ready to release the album, I created an opt-in email adventure where subscribers would get one free song per day for each of the eight songs so long as they opened the previous email. I thought it would be more interesting if the emails had an engaging theme, so I invented the VCIM and each email was written as a charge from the subscriber’s commanding officer.
For more amusement, subscribers could even click a link and listen to the emails as delivered by a voice-acted recording of the commanding officer. Then, when we were building the live release concert, we translated those opt-in emails directly to script to be carried out by two actors on either side of each musical number.
Moreover, the title (as with the titles of subsequent volumes of PROLIFIC — Brighten, Classify, Enliven) became an implied imperative for viewers and listeners to “intensify” their efforts to pursue their life callings as I was doing in creating the music and the show.
What are you most excited about for this performance?
The thing I’m most excited about for this performance is the opportunity to showcase my work globally since the Front-Row Fringe Festival is an online event. We tried to broadcast the original concert when we performed it live in 2018, but we didn’t really have the support we needed to make it reach people. This time around, we have the support of the Front-Row Fringe Festival staff who have Broadway producers on board and a plethora of staff who are very well-versed in online shows and performances. It’s also a great opportunity for me to practically apply my skills to an area of career interest, producing theater.
For more information about the show, visit https://www.justinrayna.com/intensify.