Born and raised in Miami, Jessie Wang grew up attending large and diverse public schools which, along with being biracial herself, gave her an appreciation for diversity from an early age.
Wang left Miami for Boston to attend Emmanuel College where she served as student government president and discovered a passion for working with college-age students. After earning a bachelor’s in health and counseling psychology in 2019, Wang applied for several graduate school programs and was accepted into all of them, choosing Harvard University. During her time at Harvard, she focused on research on fostering underrepresented student success, particularly among students on color and first-generation students at predominantly white institutions of higher education.
Wang completed her master’s degree in a year and graduated in May 2020, moving to Johnson City the next month to take a job as director for student success at East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College. Recently, the Press caught up with Wang about her journey to ETSU, her passion for education and the importance of diversity and equity in educational settings.
What led you to ETSU?
The community. Being in an early career and a woman, I knew how important it would be to have a supportive boss and supportive colleagues who would encourage my growth and be open to listening to new ideas. There were several different stages of interviews that I went through, and I had the opportunity to speak with so many different people — our dean of Clemmer College, faculty, staff and students. All of them were so passionate, intelligent, energetic and welcoming; I knew ETSU was a place where great things were (and are) happening, and I wanted to be a part of that. If I’m being honest, I also always dreamed of moving to the South when I was younger, so this has also fulfilled a childhood dream of mine too.
What drew you to education?
From high school to college to grad school, I’ve had the most amazing teachers and professors. I probably should’ve known I’d end up in education. I’ve always gone through life asking myself, “what can I do for others?” In college, I heard the song “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw for the first time and there’s a line that goes, “when you get where you’re going don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line.” When I started thinking about that, I knew that education was where I was destined to be.
You’re a member of the Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council. Why is that important to you?
I was honored to be invited to that council, especially being so new to ETSU. It’s important to me because “equity” and “inclusion” have recently become these buzzwords in education, but a lack of equity and inclusion have adversely impacted students of color, first-generation students, students with disabilities, and low-income students for generations. These aren’t buzzwords, these aren’t new topics, and we must do better; we must be better. Being on the council allows me to share my voice, learn, and engage others in this work.
Why do you feel it is important to foster student success among underrepresented populations at predominantly white institutions?
Statistically, most predominantly white institutions graduate students of color at a much lower rate than their white counterparts. What this means is that students of color, particularly Black and LatinX students, are much more likely to come to college, take out thousands of dollars in loans, and leave with that debt but without a college degree. There’s no secret sauce to fostering underrepresented student success, but when we can do something, we should do it; if we have an idea, we should try it; if we have data, we should analyze it; if students share their voice, we should listen to it.
How important do you think equity and inclusion is in classroom/educational settings?
Equity and inclusion are critical in the classroom. There are so many things we, who work in an educational setting, don’t think of. Do your first-generation students know what office hours are? Are you defining them? Are all the books you assign in the syllabus written by white authors? When you’re requiring internships in your major curriculum, are you helping lower income students find paid internships?
The classroom is where a good portion of learning happens, but learning also happens at lunch, in a book, in conversations with peers, in office hours with professors, in locker rooms with coaches and in club meetings with other students. Learning transcends beyond the physical classroom; we need to foster equitable educational environments both inside and outside of classrooms. To set students up for success, we need to offer holistic support. Many of our undergraduate students are young adults and young adulthood is such a critical time in developing your sense of self, finding your passion, nurturing resiliency, and figuring out what values are important to you. That’s what college students are doing every day, and to do that successfully, they need to be both supported and challenged in an equitable environment that offers every student a fair chance to succeed.
This is especially important in our Clemmer College at ETSU, where many of our students are majoring or minoring in education. We want our students to learn about how equity and inclusion entwines within educational settings, and we also want to teach them how to teach equity and inclusion to the next generation. If children had an equitable start from the beginning, it would have a significant impact on the prosperity of local, state, and national economies; our students and alumni have the chance to make that difference. We have a few new programs geared towards teaching these skills that we’re developing at Clemmer College, and I’m excited to move them forward with the support of faculty, staff, and students.