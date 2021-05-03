Since he first moved to Johnson City from Florida in high school, Dr. Arthur Belanger been in love with the area.
And even though his career has taken him from Chattanooga to Des Moines, Iowa, and Greeneville, he’s always made his way back. In 2021, he and his family moved back to Johnson City, where Belanger works as a podiatrist with Holston Medical Group.
Why did you become a doctor?
When I was younger, I had the opportunity to volunteer and observe at local hospitals growing up, and I also had the chance to learn what it was like to be a physician from my father. However, I’ve grown to learn what drives people to do something is rarely done with any true appreciation of what will be felt once they are doing it. To that end, I didn’t trying realize how satisfying it is to work with my hands and to help others improve their mobility and decrease their pain until I went to school and began making a difference in patients’ lives.
What made you want to specialize in podiatry?
When I was younger I had the opportunity to volunteer and observe different specialties — that made me want to become a doctor, but when I went through my rotations of learning different specialties I found podiatry to be the best fit for me. From a personality standpoint, all podiatrists are generally cheery and friendly people, which I appreciated. Another great personality trait of podiatrists is that we’re very collaborative. We are dedicated to helping patients better their care whether that’s bunions, sprains or injuries that aren’t resolving or simply general foot and ankle pain. It’s a truly rewarding specialty.
What brought you to the Tri-Cities?
My family and I have lived here before and we fell in love with the scenery of rivers and four seasons, as well as the hiking. We also enjoy being close to family and friends.
What has the last year-plus been like for you?
Like many others, this pandemic has been saddening and frustrating (for me). As a father, it’s been difficult to realize, and see my family face lost opportunities like graduations, field trips, etc. At a higher level, it’s also saddening to experience and know others who suffer loss of friends and loved ones of all ages so suddenly.
Lots of people have put off seeking healthcare during the pandemic. What’s your message to those who are still delaying healthcare because of COVID-19?
I encourage everyone to always prioritize their health. Regular, preventative health screenings keep everyone as healthy as possible and can help us catch anything out of the ordinary as soon as possible. And, the sooner we catch something the better the outcome.
If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment with me or one of my colleagues, please visit us at HMG Primary Care and Specialty Care located at 3019 Peoples St., Suite 300, Johnson City. You can also give us a call at 423-461-2100.