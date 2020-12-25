Niswonger Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Ashley Scharf snaps a photo of the Johnson City Fire Department’s Christmas Eve fire truck parade around the Johnson City Medical Center. Staged annually to bring a little joy to children and adults who spend Christmas in the hospital, the parade was viewed from patient rooms all around the hospital.
Fire Truck Parade
