East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is hosting a collection that pairs the work of local high school students with pieces of art from the museum’s permanent collection.

The show “Figuratively Speaking” will be on display at the Reece Museum until Sept. 29. The museum is free and open to the public and located on ETSU’s campus at 363 Stout Drive. It is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and will also host a special reception for the “Figuratively Speaking” collection on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-3 p.m.

