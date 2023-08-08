“Figuratively Speaking” combines the work of local high school students with pieces from the Reece Museum’s Permanent Collection. It is on display until the end of September and free for public viewing.
Left, an untitled painting by John Alan Maxwell from the Reece Museum’s Permanent Collection. Next to it is an untitled watercolor and gesso painting by University School student Greta Lane, inspired by Maxwell’s piece.
Seen here are two student pieces on either side of Charles Lawson's "The Contortionist," a painting from the Reece Museum's Permanent Collection. At left is a wire sculpture by Providence Academy student Rosie Ryan, titled "Woman in the Rain", and at right is an untitled line drawing from University School student Megan Grant.
“Figuratively Speaking” combines the work of local high school students with pieces from the Reece Museum’s Permanent Collection. It is on display until the end of September and free for public viewing.
Left, an untitled painting by John Alan Maxwell from the Reece Museum’s Permanent Collection. Next to it is an untitled watercolor and gesso painting by University School student Greta Lane, inspired by Maxwell’s piece.
Seen here are two student pieces on either side of Charles Lawson's "The Contortionist," a painting from the Reece Museum's Permanent Collection. At left is a wire sculpture by Providence Academy student Rosie Ryan, titled "Woman in the Rain", and at right is an untitled line drawing from University School student Megan Grant.
East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is hosting a collection that pairs the work of local high school students with pieces of art from the museum’s permanent collection.
The show “Figuratively Speaking” will be on display at the Reece Museum until Sept. 29. The museum is free and open to the public and located on ETSU’s campus at 363 Stout Drive. It is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and will also host a special reception for the “Figuratively Speaking” collection on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-3 p.m.