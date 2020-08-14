ETSU welcomes new audiology and speech chair

The East Tennessee State University College of Rehabilitative Health Sciences recently appointed Dr. Bess Sirmon-Taylor to lead the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.
Sirmon-Taylor, who once served as associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Texas at El Paso College of Health Sciences, has worked for more than 25 years as a practitioner. She holds a Ph.D. in linguistics at University of Georgia, an M.S. in psychology from Georgia College, a B.S. and M.S. in speech pathology and audiology from Florida State University, and an associate degree from North Florida College.
Sirmon-Taylor succeeded Dr. Brenda Louw, who led the department for more than a decade. She said she’s excited to lead a department with strong inter-professional opportunities and experience a change of scenery.
On Thursday, the Press asked her about her thoughts on the field and the experience she brought to her new role, which she began on Aug. 3.
How are you liking the area?
“I love it. I love this town; I love the weather and love that everything is green and blooming. I just moved here from El Paso, Texas, which is high desert, and it’s great but we get about eight inches of rain a year. This is a really nice change of scenery.”
What attracted you to ETSU’s audiology department?
“I’ve come into a position that has some really terrific leadership. Dr. Louw did some really great things with the department, and the audiology and speech pathology programs both have really strong national reputations. You say ETSU and people say, ‘Oh, that’s a good program!’ So I’m happy and thrilled to be stepping in and following a strong leader.”
What do you hope to bring to the department?
“What I bring is an extensive clinical background — a pretty diverse clinical background. I have worked with pretty much every setting there is to work as a speech-language pathologist. I have pretty diverse leadership experiences as well. I’ve been active in state professional associations in a couple of different states and in other civic and professional organizations like Special Olympics and Rotary Club. I’ve got a leadership background as well, so I think that what I bring to the table is the combination of those strengths as well as, collectively, about 20 years in higher education.”
What makes audiology interesting to you?
“The ability to work with people and to work in the area of human communication is very appealing. Human communication is a basic human right, so when people have lost the ability to effectively communicate because of hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, stroke or other kinds of developmental issues, it’s a very rewarding line of work to be able to help establish functional communication.”
How has the pandemic affected the field?
“The need to pivot quickly certainly impacted our professions, but I know that all of the faculty and students at ETSU — as well as speech-language pathologists and audiologists across the country — have adapted well and have adapted quickly with the use of telemedicine.”