Drug/GM clerk Angie Boing has worked for Kroger for the last 17 years, but the job changed last spring.
In March, doctors began identifying cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Shortly after, the pandemic spread to Northeast Tennessee.
To help slow the spread of the new virus, Gov. Bill Lee declared an emergency in the state and issued orders restricting business activity and encouraging residents to stay at home whenever possible.
But people still needed groceries.
Boing and her coworkers were labelled “essential employees” by the state and were given special exception from the safer-at-home order.
At first, Boing said they didn’t know what to expect. Would police enforce the order? Would she need paperwork to prove she was essential?
“When it came down that we were essential, it felt pretty good,” she said. “It highlights the importance of the grocery chain business and what we do.”
As the virus spread in the community, business at Boing’s north Johnson City store exploded. Stuck at home, people began stocking up on food and cleaning products like hand sanitizer, disinfectants and face masks.
“It’s almost like it was Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving and a snow scare all in one,” Boing said. “It lasted a good two months solid. It felt like the movie ‘Groundhog Day.’ Every day we came in and it was the same process over and over.”
Boing said alcohol and hand sanitizers are still popular commodities even after the safer-at-home order was lifted. They’re gone from shelves nearly as soon as she stocks them.
To keep crowds in stores down, Kroger waived its fees for curbside grocery pickup and encouraged the service. Curbside orders quadrupled, and the company trained its employees to pick items from shelves and prepare them for online orders.
The store also instituted designated shopping hours for elderly and other at-risk customers, when they could shop more safely. Employees were also asked to wear face masks, and regular hand-washing was encouraged.
Before Washington County mandated face masks, Boing said a customer made cloth masks for Kroger’s employees, a gesture of appreciation.
Some regular customers stopped coming in, opting for curbside pickup instead. Boing said she misses them and hopes they’re able to visit in-person again soon.
“Sometimes we’d see them four or five times a week,” she said. “We might see some of them more than we see some of our family. They become like family to us.”
Throughout the pandemic, Boing said it’s the cooperation and the focus of the Kroger team that has allowed them to weather the challenges and continue serving customers.
“I couldn’t do my job if I didn’t have the people I work with,” she said. “It really takes an army. One person couldn’t do it alone.”