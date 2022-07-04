Actor Audie Murphy, who is known as the most decorated soldier of World War II, received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions in combat. Murphy, however, often spoke about the Unicoi County man who received a wooden cross — Lattie Tipton.
“Erwin should be known as the hometown of Audie Murphy’s best friend,” said Unicoi County Heritage Museum curator Martha Erwin.
Tipton’s photograph, as well as the story of his service and friendship with Murphy, is on display at the Unicoi County Heritage Museum in Erwin. The museum’s war room features information about Tipton alongside other war relics with a Unicoi County connection.
Tipton, an Erwin native, served as a private first class in the Army during the second world war. Tipton would eventually come to share a foxhole with Murphy sometime after the invasion of Sicily. The pair were reportedly good friends, and Tipton often read Murphy the letters he received from his daughter, Claudean Tipton, back in Erwin.
“She kept writing letters to her father, and he would share those letters with Audie because, from my understanding, Audie didn’t get very many letters from home or anybody wrote him very much,” said Gregg Carpenter, Claudean’s son and Lattie’s grandson. “So my grandfather Lattie shared her letters with him. And he felt real close to her.”
Tipton was killed in action in 1944 after he and Murphy attempted to charge a German strong point on the beaches of Ramatuelle in France. He is buried at the Rhone American Cemetery in France. Murphy would later receive the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest award for valor, because of his actions during that battle.
Murphy wouldn’t keep the Distinguished Service Cross, though. In fact, it would eventually end up in the hands of Claudean Tipton.
Murphy would meet Claudean in 1949 on the set of the NBC radio show “This is Your Life.”
“They flew mom out there, I think maybe she was a senior in high school, to be on ‘This is Your Life’ with Audie Murphy,” Carpenter said. “And after that they kept in contact. And I guess it ended up that Audie wanted my grandfather to have his Distinguished Service Cross.”
Some years later, Claudean would receive Murphy’s Distinguished Service Cross. After her passing in 2018, the medals were passed down to Carpenter.
Carpenter said though he never got to meet Tipton, his mother had shared stories about his grandfather with him throughout his childhood.
“She said if he would’ve been alive, if he had lived through the war, I probably would’ve learned to hunt and fish and things like that, which I’ve never done,” Carpenter said. “He was an outdoorsman.”
Carpenter also said that his mother would be proud of Tipton’s legacy in his hometown.
“Her father was very, very special to her,” he said.