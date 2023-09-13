It was 107 years ago that Mary the elephant took her infamous one-way trip to Erwin, and local historians continue to tell the well-known story.

On Sept. 13, 1916, Mary the elephant, who belonged to the Sparks World Famous Shows Circus, was hanged to death at the Clinchfield Railroad rail yard in the town of Erwin after killing her handler, who had only been hired days prior, during a show in Kingsport.

