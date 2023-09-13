George Francis 'Frank' Shull, Martha Erwin's great-uncle, witnessed the hanging of Mary the elephant and recounted it in a letter to the Roanoke Times newspaper. The story of the elephant eventually made its way across the world.
A scene from the Erwin Elephant Revival, a benefit event that has turned a dark chapter of Erwin history into a money maker for The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee and other charitable organizations.
Contributed
A 1915 advertisement for the Sparks World Famous Shows Circus features Mary the elephant, who was hanged in Erwin the following year after killing her handler during a show in Kingsport days prior.
Contributed
Elephant artwork was auctioned off at a previous Erwin Elephant Revival, raising funds for local charities. In recent years, Erwin has tried to turn its association with elephants into a positive one.
Sue Guinn Legg/Six Rivers Media
It was 107 years ago that Mary the elephant took her infamous one-way trip to Erwin, and local historians continue to tell the well-known story.
On Sept. 13, 1916, Mary the elephant, who belonged to the Sparks World Famous Shows Circus, was hanged to death at the Clinchfield Railroad rail yard in the town of Erwin after killing her handler, who had only been hired days prior, during a show in Kingsport.