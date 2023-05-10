LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

When someone is truthful about what they want, you have little choice but to believe them, and then it’s up to you to decide if that’s what you’re looking for.

A client recently reached out to me to ask for advice on a dating situation. (It’s my job!) After a “great” first date, the man told my client he’d be interested in connecting again but noted that he was looking for “something casual” because he was recently divorced. She said that despite looking for a long-term relationship, she thought she was OK with something casual since she liked the guy and had other family-related responsibilities to take care of at the time.

They continued messaging, trying to find out a time to get together again, but had trouble finding a time that worked for both of them. When they finally agreed on meeting the next day, she suggested playing mini golf, to which he asked to do something less active since he had a hectic day and another busy one tomorrow. When she responded by asking for a good location for him to meet, she was surprised when he replied by saying that their time had passed and wished her luck.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.

