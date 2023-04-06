The East Tennessean, ETSU’s campus newspaper, is celebrating a century of student journalism.
Though it has gone by a number of other names throughout its history, the East Tennessean has been serving as a watchdog for the campus community for the last 100 years.
“It really serves all of campus and really the surrounding community,” said East Tennessean Adviser Don Armstrong. “It’s been there now for 100 years, and I think the mission has largely stayed the same through that time and that is to just shine a light on campus events and campus issues and really just to be a voice for campus that is able to be utilized by students.”
While many local journalists got their start at the East Tennessean, Armstrong said the paper hires student writers, photographers and editors from across all majors on campus.
“We provide a platform for students to gain experience that is going to serve them well no matter what their career goal happens to be,” said Armstrong.
In marking their centennial milestone, the East Tennessean held a number of events promoting and celebrating their work across campus.
Those events culminated with the ET 100 celebration, held on March 31, where the campus newspaper unveiled the front page of their commemorative April 6 edition of the paper, which is filled with stories about the newspaper’s history, announced the winners of their inaugural readers choice awards and was given a proclamation recognizing their work on campus from the ETSU Board of Trustees.
Also during the ET 100 celebration, the East Tennessean awarded the first East Tennessean Icon Award to Stephanie McClellan, the editor of the Johnson City Press.
“We’re unveiling a new annual award that honors one East Tennessean alum for service to local journalism,” Armstrong said while presenting the Icon Award during the celebration.
When considering potential nominees, Armstrong said he reached out to a former East Tennessean adviser, Jerry Hilliard, who singled out McClellan for the Icon award. Armstrong said the recipient of the inaugural award was chosen by the ET 100 planning committee.
“It was a unanimous decision to give it to Stephanie,” said Armstrong. “And really I couldn’t think of a more deserving local journalist than Stephanie, because the idea of the award was to honor someone who has had a tremendous impact on the field of local journalism and Stephanie is that personified.”
McClellan started her career at the Herald and Tribune, where she spent two years before moving on to the Kingsport Times-News, where she spent 27 years as a reporter, city editor and content director. McClellan became the editor of the Johnson City Press roughly two years ago.
The April 6 commemorative edition of the East Tennessean is on racks across campus now.