ET 100 Celebration

ETSU President Brian Noland presented the East Tennessean with a proclamation from the ETSU Board of Trustees during the ET 100 Celebration on March 31.

The East Tennessean, ETSU’s campus newspaper, is celebrating a century of student journalism.

Though it has gone by a number of other names throughout its history, the East Tennessean has been serving as a watchdog for the campus community for the last 100 years.

