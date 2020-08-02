Debbie Botelho knows all about breaking the so-called glass ceiling when it comes to her job in law enforcement.
In 33 years she’s worked her way up the ranks from patrol officer to her most recent position — Deputy Chief of the Johnson City Police Department.
It’s a position the department had a number of years ago, but it was nixed by former Chief John Lowry.
Chief Karl Turner, however, said he saw a need for a true second in command for the department.
The move officially makes Botelho the second woman second in command of an area law enforcement agency. Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen was named to her position in January 2018, At the time, Botelho served the JCPD as the administrative major.
“In the past we had had a deputy chief position in the department,” Turner said. “Chief Lowry was deputy chief under Chief (Ron) Street.”
When Lowry was promoted to chief he changed the chain to two majors. One supervised the administrative duties at the police department while the other supervised operations.
That part won’t change, but instead of reporting directly to Turner, those majors and the Criminal Investigation Division commander will report to Botelho.
Turner said the move will clear up any question about who is in charge when he is unavailable as well as someone to help him carry out the increasing duties in the department.
“With everything that’s going on now there’s really been a need for me to be in the community and continue working on our relationships whether it be businesses or neighborhood communities,” Turner said.
“She was the administrative major before this, and she knows it well. She’s been a captain in operations and she knows that well. She has a very broad knowledge of the police department.
“She is going to head up an office of professional standards, internal affairs and training in areas such as police ethics, to make sure we’re getting the best training we can. Her office will look more closely at that than we have had in the past.”
Turner proposed the plan to City Manager Pete Peterson as a way to have a clearer chain of command.
“We could both be in the office and community doing what we need to do to keep the relationships we’ve built,” he said. “If something were to happen and I leave, I believe she would be a strong candidate for chief.”
Botelho has embraced the promotion with open arms and said she’s excited about her new duties.
“I think this new position is going to be a challenge for me, which I’ll welcome,” she said. “I’ll oversee the two majors and captain in CID, I’ll have a lot of input in training … and I think it’s an opportunity to improve recruiting.”
Botelho, who has been with the department 33 years, said there were only a handful of females working there as officers at that time. Today there are 16 sworn female police officers, five who have command positions.
“The department has been very good to me,” Botelho said. “It’s a wonderful department to work for. We’re progressing and I think that’s wonderful, and I think there’s an opportunity for everybody.
“I’m not saying it’s an easy job. It’s a very stressful job, but it’s challenging and it’s also a rewarding job when you see how you can help people. It’s an opportunity to learn and grow ...I’m still growing. There’s always something available for officers to move up.”
Botelho said she would be happy to talk to anyone interested in a career at the police department. Currently there are 13 sworn officer positions available. Turner said a new selection process will begin soon.
Anyone interested in learning more about a law enforcement career can contact Botelho at 423-434-6123