Crumley House set to hold Donation Days
The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone is reaching out to the community for help sustaining its nationally recognized program through a season of unprecedented challenge.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of its two largest fundraisers of the year, the grassroots, nonprofit rehab center is dealing with an approximate $175,000 hit to its 2020 operational budget.
And to make matters worse, the greater risk of infection associated with traumatic brain injuries has made it impossible for the 30 people who take part in day programming at The Crumley House and the tiny army of physical, occupational and speech therapy students who volunteer at the center are unable to visit the campus at this time.
The good news is efforts are underway to help The Crumley House overcome all of the above.
Computer platforms are in place to allow the student therapist to conduct online classes for The Crumley House’s 28 residential members. And starting Wednesday, an online benefit made possible by area businesses whose support has sustained The Crumley House for nearly three decades will get underway.
Crumley House Donation Days, an online auction and direct donation drive, will take place Aug. 19-21.
The three-day benefit will include an online auction featuring gift packages donated by businesses across the region and an ongoing call for direct monetary donations to help The Crumley House purchase computer equipment to allow its day program members to participate in therapy classes from their homes.
WJHL News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities, WJHL.com and the family of Bristol Broadcasting radio stations will feature clips from the three-day benefit and The Crumley House social media pages and website, crumleyhouse.com, will keep everyone abreast of its progress.
Items on the bidding block may be previewed now by clicking on the event banner at the top of the The Crumley House website and the bidding will get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Auction items include an anti-aging package from Dermatology Associates, date nights, stay-cations, a backyard upgrade, personal training sessions, at-home parties, photography and video sessions and more.
In an announcement of the event, Ben Trout, fundraising and marketing coordinator for The Crumley House said, “Challenging times often provide opportunities. After being forced to sacrifice its two major 2020 fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center certainly faces obstacles, but the nonprofit organization continues to move forward.”
Crumley House Executive Director Guynn Edwards said, “In these challenging times, we must strive to push forward and do all we can as a community to maintain our status and functionality as a regional and national leader in brain injury rehabilitation.
“Brain injuries can happen to anyone at any time. Once beyond the point of acute treatment, we offer the opportunity to step in and ultimately provide the rehabilitation needed for our residents to maximize their potential.”
Edwards said, “The bottom line is that we are facing a six-digit deficit in donations as we move through 2020 and into next year. It is vital that, after our two major fundraisers (were) impacted, we join together and offer support for a facility that is needed much more than people realize.”
Trout encouraged other businesses that wish to showcase their products to join in the auction and the community-wide effort to help The Crumley House and its members to contact him or Michelle Ferguson at 423-257-3644.