David Crockett High's NJROTC won first place in a recent Orienteering meet. Orienteering provides the suspense and excitement of a treasure hunt. The object is to locate control points by using a map and compass to navigate the outdoor terrain. Pictured in the first row from left are Adina Phebus, Alexis Fisher, and Emily Ward. Pictured on the second row from left are Hope Krell, Caleb Corso, Haley Webber, Chain Berendonk