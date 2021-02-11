David Crockett High School’s NJROTC won first-place overall in the team division in the recent 1st Annual Bubba Goat Orienteering Meet at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport.
The meet was hosted by Volunteer High School’s NJROTC.
Team members were Haley Webber, Hope Krell, Adina Phebus, Chain Berendonk, Alexis Fisher, Emily Ward, and Caleb Corso.
In the individual standings, Berendonk won first-place overall for the male division.
So just what is orienteering?
Orienteering is for all ages and degrees of fitness and skill and provides the suspense and excitement of a treasure hunt.
The object is to locate control points by using a map and compass to navigate the outdoor terrain.
Orienteering began in Scandinavia in the 1800s. By 1919, it was a competitive sport in Sweden. It came to the United States in 1946 as a recreational activity and later became a competitive sport.
What about competitive orienteering?
Competitive orienteering involves running from point to point. It is more demanding that road running, not only because of the terrain, but because the participant must make decisions, and keep track of the distance covered. Although orienteering challenges both the mind and the body, the competitor’s ability to think under pressure and make wise decisions is sometimes more important than speed or endurance.
There are different types of orienteering events that range from individual courses, to a relay event, to night competition. There is Route Orienteering, Line Orienteering, Cross-Country Orienteering and Score Orienteering.