A crew is working to put together two historic, 19th century log cabins in Erwin.
“I’ve just always been interested in historical buildings,” Kent Harris, who owns the cabins, said. “I own several. I own an old bank in Limestone and an old school in Conklin, and over the years we’ve done several in Erwin, but a cabin is something we’d never tackled.”
Harris purchased one of the cabins at auction. While bidding, Harris met Robby Swinney, who specializes in moving and restoring old log cabins.
“He bought it at an auction, and I moved it up here for him, took it down and moved it up here,” Swinney said. “I’m thinking it’s probably maybe (from the) 1840s. We set it up, and then he had another small cabin that we added on here.”
The larger cabin was set up in Chuckey when Harris purchased it, but Harris said it had been moved to that location from its original location near the Washington and Greene County line somewhere along State Route 107.
“It was set up but it had actually been moved from another location from there,” Harris said.
Swinney said while the larger cabin was moved from a different location, some of the parts he is using to put it back together in Erwin are from different cabins. And the smaller cabin Swinney is constructing next to it is also being put together using parts from other cabins.
“The big cabin had been moved, and they had used two or three houses to put it back together,” Swinney said. “And then (the small one) we’ve moved, and I’ve brought some logs up for it so there are two or three different cabins in it too, so I’ve made this one basically from the ground up.”
Despite not all the pieces being original to the cabins, all the pieces being used are from the 1800s. Swinney said cabins can often be dated by examining the floor joists that were used during the original construction. Beyond determining the age of the cabin, Swinney said there is a lot that goes into restoring one.
“Everything is usually put together with pegs,” Swinney said. “There’s no nails to it. You take them down, and you have to go around each area to take them down one at a time, and you set them back up one at a time. You sometimes have to recut the notches, come back and redo the windows and the doors to get them leveled up.”
Once the cabins are restored — something that Harris said would likely take a few months — he said he is considering turning them into short-term rental units for those looking to visit Erwin.
“I’ve had an idea maybe of an AirBnB or some type of rental with the Appalachian Trail coming through Erwin,” Harris said. “And then Erwin just put in a new bike trail which adjoins my property.”