The global pandemic forced a change of plans for Johnson City’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote.
That anniversary, Aug. 18, was the day in 1920 when the Tennessee legislature ratified the 19th Amendment, the 36th and last state needed to approve it to extend voting rights to women.
The Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Johnson City originally planned a parade through downtown last week with horses and marchers in period costumes to commemorate the historic event, but another historic event, the COVID-19 pandemic, squashed the group’s plan of a large gathering and several of the educational events planned throughout the year.
Coalition member Joy Fulkerson said Wednesday the culminating event celebrating women’s suffrage will now be held in October.
Coalition members, reenactors, city officials and relatives of past Johnson City suffragists will present a mural at 400 Buffalo St. commemorating the centennial anniversary and the continuing movement to better the standing of all the country’s women.
The presentation, at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, will land near the day of a suffrage parade in the city on Oct. 7, 1916. Stacey White Ferren, granddaughter of Eliza Shaut White, the suffragist who led the parade 104 years ago, will lead this year’s parade.
“We’ll be honoring the past and passing the torch for future women,” Fulkerson said. “We’re excited to share the history of these women with the community.”
The Celebration Coalition commissioned Appalachian artist Ellen Elmes to paint the wall mural.
Its design centers on a portrayal of the 1916 march in Johnson City and features portraits of some of Johnson City’s leading suffrage activists and leaders of national movements. The mural recognizes that the 19th Amendment did not enfranchise all women, and also portrays the Snyder Act of 1924, which granted citizenship to Native Americans born in the U.S.; the McCarran-Walter Act in 1952, which allowed people of Asian descent to immigrate and become citizens; and the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, which made voting restrictions to African American voters illegal.
The Coalition’s historian, Tom Roberts, researched information on the local suffrage movement and its leaders. The stories he rediscovered will be told at the mural presentation by Girls Inc. participants.
Fulkerson said the hard work of Roberts, Coalition members and the support of city leaders made the event possible.
“I can’t say enough about all the people and organizations that have contributed to the cause,” she said. “It wasn’t what we originally planned, but we’re going to have an awesome event.”