This month, fall attraction season hits full stride, and the operators of area corn mazes and haunted forests hope the extra precautions they’re taking will encourage customers in the age of COVID-19.
Carroll Fender, of Fender’s Farm and Cornfield Maze, south of Jonesborough, said business had been better than expected 10 days after opening for the season.
“We really didn’t expect a lot of people to come out, but it seems people are pretty much over this, they’re done with it,” Fender said. “They want to get out, and we give them the opportunity to get outside. If they’re really interested in social distancing, we’ve got 32 acres for them.”
Fender took part in a webinar for business owners earlier this year hosted by the Tennessee Department of Health. During the session, he said health professionals provided proper procedures for sanitizing surfaces, encouraging social distancing and other precautions.
Fender’s will suggest its patrons wear masks, strongly encourage social distancing and have employees dedicated to sanitizing wagons, tables and other commonly touched surfaces. The corn box, a children’s activity, will not be available this year, and wagons will roll at 50% capacity to encourage space between families.
In the agency’s Halloween activities recommendations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed open-air activities, like pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted forests as moderate-risk activities. Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and indoor parties were discouraged as higher risk for transmitting the virus.
Fender’s corn maze, a regional favorite, is open, Fender said, as is the pumpkin patch and you-pick sunflower field.
This year’s maze when viewed from above is a portrait of Scooby Doo and Shaggy, and employees dressed as some of the characters from the popular cartoon will be at the farm on Saturdays and Sundays. On Friday, the haunted corn maze opened, and will continue through October.
Nick Stickley, of Bluff City’s Stickley Farm, said employees will beef up sanitation protocols and reduce the number of visiting parties at one time, but most of the business’ normal attractions will be operational.
Hayrides, inflatables and haunted attractions will run, and the corn maze and pumpkin patch opened Oct. 2.
Stickley said the farm hasn’t had any field trip visits during the pandemic, a loss of an important source of business in normal years.
Still, he said calls asking about available attractions have been steady, and he expects a season on-par or slightly above prior years.