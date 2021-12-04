Crowds lined streets in the downtown area Saturday morning to watch the Johnson City Christmas Parade.
The holiday parade, which was hosted by the Blue Plum Organization, was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade started on the campus of East Tennessee State University and winded its way down University Parkway to West Walnut Street, Buffalo Street and East Main Street before ending at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road.
Meanwhile, Candy Land Christmas will continue in downtown Johnson City until Jan. 2 with 152 illuminated Christmas trees at Founders Park. Connect Downtown Johnson City is hosting the event in collaboration with the city and Visit Johnson City.