Children's book author Laurie Keller visits Saint Dominic Catholic School
Contributed
May 16, 2023

Well-known children's author and illustrator Laurie Keller visited Kingsport's Saint Dominic Catholic School on April 26 and 27.

Keller presented a free community discussion on her classic children's book, "Potato Pants," on April 26 then visited with all the Saint Dominic classes the next morning. During her class visits, Keller discussed how she created and illustrated her characters. She soon had the students drawing and illustrating the characters.

This was the school's first in-person author visit since the Bowling-Newman Author Endowment was created by Saint Dominic's librarian, Dusty Newman.