Chicken Paprikash with Homemade Dumplings

 Gretchen McKay

I’m the first to admit I was a pretty terrible cook as a newlywed. Granted, I was barely a year out of college with little to no actual cooking experience under my 20-something belt, but still. Some of those first few meals I served my new husband were awful.

One early marriage dish that sticks out as particularly bad was a Hungarian goulash. Stew is usually one of the best (and easiest to make) comfort foods, but apparently I got it wrong by making it way too spicy. To this day, my husband still comes to dinner with a look of trepidation any time he sees me reach for a can of paprika.

