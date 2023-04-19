We take our favorite table, a high-top two down from the bar, and the pleasure begins. The place is elegant but approachable, sophisticated yet simple.
Café Lola in Johnson City balances fine dining with fun. And that’s not always easy.
When asked for recommendations on special places around the region for a birthday or anniversary celebration, we always put Café Lola on the list.
But Café Lola isn’t just a place for celebrations. Chorizo-stuffed hand pies and chocolate-enrobed profiteroles shouldn’t just be reserved for once-a-year events. They make good everyday fare as well.
We’ve come to love Café Lola, and we’ve come to trust Café Lola. With Michelle Browning overseeing the kitchen, it’s no wonder that Café Lola tops many “best of” lists. Michelle is a longtime Washington Countian. Her restaurant experience began right at home. She spent three years at Jonesborough’s beloved Main Street Café and Catering.
From there, Michelle moved to New Orleans, where she trained with two James Beard Award-winning chefs, Anne Kearney and Gerard Maras. Michelle spent five years in the Crescent City. After evacuating because of Hurricane Katrina, she moved back to Tennessee, first working at Bistro 105 in Jonesborough before landing her coveted job at Café Lola, where she has worked as executive chef for almost 17 years.
Café Lola has fully reopened after some kitchen remodeling, and last week the restaurant unveiled its new spring and summer menu.
Michelle guided us to a newly offered cheese board with fresh burrata cheese topped with pesto, a balsamic vinegar glaze, tomato, basil and toasted pine nuts. A French dip sandwich is on the new menu, served with a house-made au jus. Among the new entrées is a pan-fried tofu dish with Korean garlic-chili sauce, a jerk salmon dish, and a new take on seared Ahi tuna. And the braised pork shank, a customer favorite, has returned.
Michelle and her staff put in long hours, as Café Lola is open every day. On Saturdays and Sundays, brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Topping the brunch menu is eggs Benedict, with either smoked ham, spinach or crab cakes. Café Lola achieves a perfectly poached egg and a beautiful Hollandaise sauce. Another eggs Benedict option features chorizo sausage, avocado and jalapeño cheddar cream sauce. On our last visit, the day’s omelet was filled with gruyère cheese and ham.
Café Lola is known for its various versions of quiche, as well as its four-cheese lasagna, panini sandwiches, salmon Wellington, roasted pork tenderloin with wild mushroom Marsala sauce, and so much more.
And then there’s dessert. It’s one of the most enticing dessert menus we’ve seen, starting with those profiteroles: warm puff pastry filled with vanilla ice cream and sitting atop a pool of chocolate sauce. Brown butter cake with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon cream is a customer favorite, too. You actually get a whole cake, baked in a small tart pan.
I enjoy the cold and warm combination of an Italian dessert called affogato: vanilla bean ice cream topped with espresso and kahlúa. And the 15 minutes required to prepare the chocolate soufflé is just about enough time to enjoy Café Lola’s superb espresso martini.
Tara Morrow opened Café Lola in 2006. Back then, she told friends that if she ever had a daughter, she wanted to name her Lola. So she called the restaurant Café Lola instead. Several years later, she had twin girls, Jade and, yes, Lola. They were having quite a time observing humanity during our recent visit for Sunday brunch.
With the quality of the food, the efficiency of the service, and the cozy but classy atmosphere, Café Lola brings a big-city dining experience down to earth.
Fred Sauceman’s latest book is “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”