“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Bellaire Benwood Bridge near Wheeling, West Virginia.

Standing elegantly over the Ohio River is a huge, heavy-looking, almost 100-year-old bridge that probably should have been gone years ago. But not only is it still here, it hasn’t carried a single vehicle across the river in 32 years!

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you