Om Patel was searching the internet for ideas on a service project to help him earn Eagle Scout status when he said he “stumbled upon a website” devoted to a novel community food pantry concept.
The 15-year-old Boy Scout knew right away he wanted to bring a Little Free Pantry to Johnson City, and he knew exactly were he wanted to put it.
The inscription on the front of the Little Free Pantry that he recently completed at the First United Methodist Church Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St., best sums up its purpose: “Take what you need. Give when you can.”
The Little Free Pantry is a movement that is popping up in communities across the nation. The concept is similar to the little free libraries that have become popular in many neighborhoods around Johnson City.
“Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help neighbors feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods,” is the goal posted on its website, littlefreepantry.org.
Patel, who has been in scouting for 8 years, said his Boy Scout Troop No. 36 meets weekly at First United Methodist Church. He said he has helped with a number of service projects related to the church, including helping to renovate its neighborhood center and pantry that distributes food once a month.
Along the way, Patel said he picked up some construction skills and wanted to learn more while doing something good for the community.
Patel, who installed and stocked the pantry at the neighborhood center last week, said the project is “close to my heart mainly because of the cause, and plus I get to use all kind of tools and learned a lot about construction.”
He said he spent 50 to 60 hours building the free pantry in his family’s garage. The structure is based on specifications outlined on the organization’s website.
“I think he enjoyed using the power tools, and cutting things the most,” his mother, Monika Patel, said last week.
She said the skills her son has learned in building the free pantry has also been useful in tackling projects around the house.
Patel believes the pantry is a needed item in the Tree Streets community. He said he will use his weekly scout meeting as an opportunity to restock and maintain the pantry.
“I will collect donations from people I know, and from family and friends in my neighborhood,” he said.
His mother also expects the entire troop will lend a hand with the pantry. She said Boy Scouts already collect food donations for other pantries in the area.
Patel said the pantry needs donations of non-perishable food items, such as soup in pull-top cans, macaroni and cheese and ramen noodles. The pantry is also stocked with hygiene products, including soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.
Comments and suggestions for maintaining the pantry should be sent to littlefreepantry2020@gmail.com.