As someone who makes their own clothes, it definitely did not surprise anyone who knows me that I picked “Mending Life: A Handbook for Repairing Clothes and Hearts” to review. After spending hours making something for myself or someone else, of course I need to make that item last as long as possible — there’s a lot of love (and blood, and tears) in that sweater!

“Mending Life” by Nina and Sonya Montenegro is a combination of short narratives and how-to instructions, all on the subject of mending. The essays drive home how ubiquitous mending can be when you approach it as a philosophy or lifestyle. Evidence of mending, the authors say, should be a badge of honor. You can be proud of your thriftiness, your ingenuity. And you can be as creative as you want, once you know how.

Emory LaPrade is a lifelong learner of things. When not cataloging books, they like to make clothes, study Chinese, and play classical music on several different instruments. They dream of one day having chickens, but in the meantime, they have settled for collecting cats and naming them after Roosevelts.

