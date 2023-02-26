ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The world premiere of “Italian Renaissance Alive,” which features artwork from Renaissance artists and celebrates the 14th to 17th centuries, will open at Biltmore Friday.
The experience opens March 3 and was created by Grande Experiences. It is hosted at Amherst at Deerpark, which is on the Biltmore Estate.
The exhibit uses large, vivid displays to showcase masterpieces by Italian artists and sculptors, including Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper,” Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus,” and other works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Titian and Veronese among others.
This multi-sensory experience will be accompanied by Italian music from composers like Puccini and Verdi.
“We are delighted that the world premiere of this exceptional experience will be at Biltmore,” said Bruce Peterson, owner and founder of Grande Experiences. “‘Italian Renaissance Alive’ will offer visitors of all ages and backgrounds an entertaining, educational and enlightening experience, whether they are art and history aficionados or exploring the Italian Renaissance for the first time.”
At the beginning of April, the experience will be accompanied by an exhibit called “Ciao! From Italy.” The exhibit will showcase eight large-scale sculptural postcards inspired by George and Edith Vanderbilt’s travels to Italy.
The postcards, which were created by Applied Imagination, are reminiscent of accordion-style picture postcards and combine botanical designs with authentic greetings from the Vanderbilts and notes from George Vanderbilt’s travel journal.
“Ciao! From Italy” will open at the Antler Hill Village April 1.