Rural Weaver Cemetery, the final resting spot for a former U.S. congressman; East Hill Cemetery, a Bristol graveyard located on the state line; and the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery are just three of dozens of local graveyards recently added to the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register.

The Tennessee Historical Commission recently launched the online database, according to a written statement on the new project. The commission defines historic cemeteries as those 50 years old or older.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you