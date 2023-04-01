April is here and it’s time to get busy outside in the garden. Hopefully, by now, you’ve had time to clean up and prepare your lawn and garden beds. If not, there is still time to remove debris, prune dead or diseased branches and do a thorough cleanup before adding soil amendments.

Your early spring bloomers should be finishing up this month and the end of April is a good time to prune your Forsythia bushes.

