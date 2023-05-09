Store owner Michael Short holds a wallet made by Sak Saum, a humanitarian organization in Cambodia. According to Short, Sak Saum works with 150 at-risk youth every day and offers work, dormitories, school and health care. He said that nearly all of the sewn goods in Artisans’ Village come from this organization.
Store owner Michael Short holds a wallet made by Sak Saum, a humanitarian organization in Cambodia. According to Short, Sak Saum works with 150 at-risk youth every day and offers work, dormitories, school and health care. He said that nearly all of the sewn goods in Artisans’ Village come from this organization.
Artisans' Village partners with organizations like Thistle Farms, which is located in Nashville and employs women who are survivors of prostitution and human trafficking. Pictured here are some of the organic soaps, bath soaks and other products made by these women.
Artisans’ Village, a fair trade store in downtown Johnson City, offers a variety of ethically sourced handmade goods that are perfect last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day.
“So Artisans’ Village is a fully dedicated fair trade store,” said store owner Michael Short. “Everything in the store is fair trade, and that means that there's no child exploitation, no slave labor, no sweatshops.”
He added that fair trade goods also ensure that the people producing the items are paid fair wages for their work and treated humanely. Additionally, Short said that the goods sold in Artisans’ Village are all made from environmentally friendly and sustainable materials that are naturally occurring or that have been recycled or reclaimed.
Short said that, as Mother’s Day approaches, shopping at Artisans’ Village is a unique way to celebrate your mother figure.
“Hopefully we all have at least somebody in our life that we can refer to as Mom,” said Short. “And this is a great way to honor that, because this whole store is filled with products that were made by moms all around the world. And when you support that, in honor of the person in your life that you call Mom, then you have the opportunity to also support other mothers.”
Artisans’ Village works with artisan groups in 28 different countries, including the United States. These groups all have similar missions of offering safe and ethical employment opportunities to people who otherwise might not have any.
The store carries a wide variety of goods, including ceramics, jewelry, coffee, tea, soaps, chocolate, kitchen items and other small trinkets. He added that they try to make their goods as financially accessible as possible and price most items under or around $20.
Short has operated the Artisans’ Village in downtown Johnson City with his wife Leah for a decade now, and he said that, though the business has had its challenges, it is rewarding to be able to share these sustainable shopping opportunities with others.
“We fortunately get the opportunity to see how doing business in an ethical manner helps people in a concrete way,” he said, “by providing clean drinking water for communities, primary educational opportunities for kids who may have never had those opportunities and basic health care. And so when we see a product leave the store, we can point to an artisan group or community that benefits from that (sale) ... and that is a huge encouragement.”
Short added that the store’s mission as a fair trade retailer is not to pity those who are producing their items or to make consumers feel better about themselves. He said that they hope to show people that their “value as a human being is not tied up in the things that they own, consume or control” and that they have the power to make conscious decisions that will positively impact others.
“This is about bridging that gap between the things that we consume and the producers,” he said. “Our goal is to put people closer and, you know, kind of shrink the world a little bit, so that people understand that that basket or dish towel or the bag of coffee that you have didn't just appear out of nowhere. It took a lot of effort, commitment and time to make that happen. And I think that (awareness) is something that we lost, and if we can kind of help restore a little bit of that, that's a good thing.”
Short invited people to stop by the store to talk with him any time about the importance of fair trade operations and to learn more about the people and groups that Artisans’ Village partners with. The store is located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Johnson City.