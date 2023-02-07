IMG_4853
Contributed by Angie Hyche

Have you ever wondered when “getting organized” became all the rage and who invented organizing? As a certified professional organizer, I’ve read a lot about the history of organizing. Many people may recognize the names of well-known organizers, especially those from TV shows like “Hoarders,” “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “Get Organized with the Home Edit.” But you may be surprised to learn that the history goes back much further.

— Early writing about order and simplicity

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer, author and speaker. She loves to hear from readers and listeners. Email her at angie

@shipshape.solutions

.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you