Love it or hate it, technology is an integral part of our lives. If we embrace it wisely, it can greatly enhance our lives, making tasks more efficient and less time-consuming.
I can’t imagine my life without the help of tech tools. The older I get, the more I realize how precious my time is, which makes me more willing to use helpful technologies. I also realize that I can’t depend on my memory for much of anything, so any application that can relieve the stress of trying to remember things is welcome.
Before diving in, I want to encourage readers to have an open mind. I frequently encounter people who are afraid or unwilling to try any new technology. I understand the hesitancy; however, when we instantly reject something without trying it, we miss out on some terrific benefits.
Imagine what 2020 would have been like if we hadn’t been willing to try meeting virtually. Remember how much more connected you’ve been with friends since you learned to text in addition to talking on the phone.
I say this not to preach embracing technology as a moral issue, but to remind you that there is much good that can come if we use it wisely.
In reviewing a similar article I wrote in February 2018, I realized that while some of the tools I described are still important to me, many have outlasted their usefulness or have been replaced by other tools. Most of my descriptions are for iPhone since I’m an iPhone user, but most of these tools are also available for Android. I am not an affiliate of any company and get no benefit from my recommendations (other than knowing I’ve helped someone).
Following are some of my favorite tech tools in April 2023:
Google Tools (free for iOS and Android)
Google still tops my list of tech tools. Not just the search engine, but Google’s powerful set of free tools. I use Google Docs for documents, Google Calendar for my calendar, Google Slides for presentations, Google Sheets for spreadsheets, Google Tasks for my to-do lists, and Google Forms for surveys.
Why do I love Google so much? First, all the tools are cloud-based, which means that I can get to any of them any time from any device (even those I don’t own by logging into my Google account). Since I’m in several writer’s groups, Google Docs allows us to share and critique each other’s writing.
I love sharing Google Calendar with others so that we can keep up with each other.
Color coding events by category appeals to me visually as an organizer. Perhaps the best part is if you stay within the storage limits, it’s free!
Reminders (free for iOS; similar tools for Android)
What would I do without the Reminders app? The fact that it can be tied to specific days, times and locations via GPS is my favorite feature. I use it to remind me of a variety of things, for one-time events to repeating ones, work- and home-related tasks, from the critically important to the trivial.
The Reminders app reduces the stress on my brain. With Reminders, I can get all of those “I need to remember to…” items out of my head (because it is physically impossible to remember them all) and get them into a trusted system.
AnyList (basic plan free for iOS and Android)
Gone are the days of a paper grocery list for me. With AnyList, I have my grocery list with me all the time. I use AnyList not only for groceries, but for any store I frequently visit. Best of all, I can share the list with someone else. And I love being able to say, “Alexa, add yogurt to Food City List.”
In addition to keeping lists, AnyList is a perfect tool for storing recipes. All my recipes are on AnyList. When it’s time to make my grocery list, I simply check off the ingredients I need and they are added to my grocery list. When I see a new online recipe I’d like to try, I import the recipe into AnyList. (AnyList has both free and paid versions; not all features are available in the free version, but the paid version is inexpensive).
1Password (iOS, Android, MacOS)
How often have you felt like beating your head against a wall because you can’t remember or find your password? Passwords are a necessary evil when it comes to online security. Although using the same password for everything is simple, it’s not secure. But who can remember a different password for every website and app? Simply keeping a list of our passwords can be helpful, but again, that’s not secure. Password managers like 1Password allow you to remember only one password that gives you access to the many passwords you need.
1Password has personal plans for $2.99 per month, a family plan for up to five users for $4.99 per month, and two levels of business plans.
Slack (basic plan free for iOS and Android)
Slack is a powerful group communication tool. I am fairly new to Slack, but I’ve already found it easy to use and indispensable for groups in which I use it. And I’ve only scratched the surface of its capability.
Entire companies use Slack for their communication (with a paid business plan), but for most people who need it only for small groups, the free plan is more than enough. No more saving group text messages or trying to find an old email string; all communications can be saved on Slack.
FindMy and AirTags (FindMy free for iOS, AirTags $20-$25 each)
Don’t you hate that awful feeling when you’ve lost something valuable? AirTags and FindMy to the rescue! AirTags are a simple way to keep up with your stuff. By attaching one to your item, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. Not only can you find the lost item, but the Find My network — iPhone, iPad and Mac devices around the world can help track them down using your AirTag while protecting your privacy. You can also use FindMy to keep up with locations of family and friends. I’ve been saved more than once with this technology!
I hope you’re willing to give at least one of these tools a try and that they’re helpful for saving time and lessening frustrations. I’d love to hear from readers about your experiences!
Happy organizing!