Love it or hate it, technology is an integral part of our lives. If we embrace it wisely, it can greatly enhance our lives, making tasks more efficient and less time-consuming.

I can’t imagine my life without the help of tech tools. The older I get, the more I realize how precious my time is, which makes me more willing to use helpful technologies. I also realize that I can’t depend on my memory for much of anything, so any application that can relieve the stress of trying to remember things is welcome.

Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer, author, and speaker. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” is available on Amazon, and her podcast, “Uncluttered: Shaping Your Heart & Home for What Matters Most,” is available on YouTube and your favorite podcast platform. She loves to hear from readers and listeners! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.

