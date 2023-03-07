As an author and avid reader, you’re probably not surprised to learn that I love books! Given free time, you’re likely to find me enjoying a good book. When my husband and I moved into a smaller space, we had to let go of a large amount of books. While this was difficult, I was reassured that I would still be able to get almost any book by simply taking a short walk to the Kingsport Public Library.

Book lovers often have trouble letting go. Consequently, their bookshelves can get overcrowded and cluttered, so much so that they can’t easily find the book they want. I’ve seen many shelves with books stacked high, often with a second or third row of books as well. An ever- expanding book collection plus decorative items and random objects are a perfect equation for bookshelf clutter and disorder.

Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer, author, and speaker. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” is available on Amazon, and her podcast, “Uncluttered: Shaping Your Heart & Home for What Matters Most,” is available on YouTube and your favorite podcast platform. She loves to hear from readers and listeners! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.

