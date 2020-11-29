Looking back on his 42 years in public service, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said last week he hopes to be remembered as someone who “tried to leave footprints that are good for the state and good for the country.”
Alexander, who is retiring in January, began his political career by donning a red flannel shirt and walking across Tennessee during his successful 1978 campaign for governor.
The 80-year-old former attorney said he and his wife, Honey, have sold their home in Nashville, and plan to live in his native Blount County.
“I plan to turn to the next chapter of a book that for me has been a pretty exciting book,” Alexander said during a stop in Washington County. “I hope to see what the next chapter brings.”
The first chapter of Alexander’s political story began dramatically in January 1979 when he was sworn into office three
days early as Tennessee’s new governor. The sitting Democratic governor, Ray Blanton, was under investigation in a pardon scandal. Alexander said the federal prosecutor and Democratic leaders of the state General Assembly asked him to take office before any more damage could be done.
“I thought at the time that a thousand things could go wrong, and 999 would, but because of the cooperation of (then state House Speaker) Ned McWherter and (then Lt. Gov.) John Wilder, it all worked out,” he said. “We trusted each other and we did the right thing. That formed the basis of how we would work for the next eight years.”
During his two terms as governor, Alexander said he was proud to have brought the auto manufacturing industry to Tennessee.
“Bringing in Nissan and Saturn, and improving our roads so that 800 to 900 auto suppliers could come to our state, helped to uplift this state’s economy,” Alexander said.
As governor, the Maryville native said he was also pleased to have passed major education and road reforms. However, one regret Alexander has today is that he was not able to designate a one-eighth-cent hike to the state’s gasoline tax in his third major road program in 1986 for building bicycle/walking trails along all new major state highways constructed in Tennessee.
“I would have called it the John S. Wilder Bicycle Trail because he liked to ride bikes,” he said.
After leaving the governor’s office in 1987, Alexander was named president of the University of Tennessee. He also served as education secretary under President George H.W. Bush, and ran for president himself in 1996 and 2000.
Alexander was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, where he has served three six-year terms. He currently presides as chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
As a member of the Senate, Alexander said he is proud to have been involved in legislation “fixing No Child Left Behind and getting rid of the Common Core mandate.”
He said two bills that have been “closest to my heart” were legislation to change the copyright law so that “songwriters are paid fairly,” and the Great American Outdoors Act.
“People have been trying to pass it for 50 years,” Alexander said. “It will help us maintain our national forests like Cherokee, and national parks like the Great Smoky Mountains.”
The senator said he ends his public life knowing that “people remember the last thing you do.” Alexander also said he leaves office with a “cordial relationship” with President Donald Trump.
“There are Republicans who believe I should have been more outspoken about (President Barack) Obama’s liberal views, just as there are Democrats who think I should be more outspoken about Trump’s behavior, but I don’t see I was elected to change them,” Alexander said. “I was elected to work with them when I could to help our country succeed. I have been able to do that.”