A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations.
Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
“I was actually looking for an old feed plant in Johnson City, but there was actually rebar over all the windows, and that’s how I found St. John’s Mill,” said Farrell. “And it wasn’t far off that I found (Hagey’s Grocery). And I just sought out some people on the Elizabethton Facebook group to get some memories of it.”
Grigsby’s Store and an abandoned church, both in Hawkins County, were also featured in the book.
According to Farrell, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures” features photographs that are meant to invoke a sense of nostalgia in readers.
Farrell said he often stumbles upon locations while driving around backroads. After taking photographs, he does his best to uncover the history of the location by researching it on the internet and speaking with locals who may remember the place.
“Most of the time I know nothing about it before I find it,” said Farrell. “I start using Google, but then I try to get a little bit more personalized account. Like I’ll connect with area historians or join local Facebook groups and try to get first-hand memories.”
Despite his love for photographing abandoned locations, Farrell had never considered publishing his photography in a book before he was approached by a publishing company from the United Kingdom.
“I’ve always been a photographer and an explorer first,” said Farrell. “I was never an author before this. The only real writing experience I had prior to getting published was blogging for my photography website.”
Farrell now has several published photography books highlighting abandoned locations across Tennessee and beyond. For more information about “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” or Farrell’s other books, visit www.jayfarrellauthor.com/.