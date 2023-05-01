NASHVILLE — According to new AAA data, international travel has soared upward and increased by more than 200% since last year.
Hotel bookings have seen an even bigger jump, increasing by more than 300% since last year. As a result, airfare prices have climbed by more than 30%.
"Travel is in full swing and bookings are incredibly strong, so it pays to plan ahead,” says Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “And if you plan to travel overseas, we suggest using a travel adviser like the ones at AAA. We partner with vetted travel providers who have staff in-destination who can adjust plans as needed.”
For international travelers, Europe and Canada are the most popular destinations. London, which has seen an increase in bookings by nearly 350% since last year, tops the list. Other popular locations in Europe include Paris, Rome, Barcelona and Dublin. In Canada, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto have also seen a rise in popularity.
“River cruises are a popular way to visit multiple international destinations in one trip,” Haas said. “I just returned from an international river cruise and enjoyed the ease of unpacking once and gliding between destinations.”
AAA has recommended 10 ways for travelers to prepare for their stay in other countries.
First, international travelers must prioritize getting a passport. As passports often take between eight and 13 weeks to prepare, AAA recommends applying for one as soon as possible to avoid issues. Also, travelers should be mindful of when their passport expires, as some locations may require a passport to be valid for at least six months prior to departure from the U.S. Be on the lookout for locations that require a travel visa as well, which a travel agent can assist you with.
Second, AAA is here to help prospective travelers who are unsure of where to go. AAA’s Trip Canvas, found at https://www.aaa.com/tripcanvas, is a perfect tool to help travelers craft their dream vacations to fit their budgets and bucket lists.
Guided tours are also a very helpful tool for solo or single travelers hoping to enjoy a new place without stressing over plans or itineraries. The most popular tours for new travelers are London & Paris, British Landscapes and Ireland, according to AAA Member Choice Vacations.
For travelers searching for something different from a place they’ve been to before, small group tours focused around the area’s culture and local adventures have seen a new rise in popularity. According to Club Adventures by AAA, an organization focused on small-group tours, popular locations include Antarctica, Costa Rica, Iceland, Peru, Morocco and Vietnam. “Today’s travelers are reshaping what it means to connect with a destination. They are seeking authenticity and understanding, they long to see the world through a local lens,” said Allison Villasenor, managing director of Club Adventures.
Many experienced travelers know the struggle of unpacking, re-packing and unpacking again as they move from hotel to hotel on vacation. To avoid this, many travelers are booking cruises, which means they only have to unpack once. According to new AAA data, cruises departing from international locations have seen a 30% increase in bookings since last year. Among the most popular cruise locations are the Caribbean, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as Southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf.
For those interested in or intending to rent a car in a foreign country, many countries and some rental car companies require an International Driving Permit to legally drive. This permit is a valid form of identification that provides a traveler’s driver information, name and photo. An International Driving Permit must be issued in the same country as the traveler’s driver’s license, and may not be issued more than six months before the traveler’s desired date. AAA is one of two private entities in the U.S. that is authorized by the U.S. Department of State to issue an International Driving Permit.
When traveling internationally, travel insurance is never a bad expense. When faced with a trip delay, expenses from missed flights, lost luggage or medical expenses from an injury or illness, travel insurance will protect your investment. To determine what type of coverage you may need, travel agents and advisors are here to help.
To save money on international travel, AAA recommends being flexible with travel dates. Visiting a new place during off-season often means fewer crowds and better deals on airfare, lodging and more, which can save you money over time. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are ideal days for air travel, as prices tend to be lower at this time. For hotels, try to avoid places that are centrally located within a city, as they tend to be more expensive.
To learn more about countries, destinations and to stay up to date with travel advisories, the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program may be a beneficial decision. The program notifies the State Department of your trip and ensures that you are aware of any unrest or advisories at your destination.
Lastly, AAA Diamonds Inspectors can help you learn more about travel, as they have plenty of experience. They recommend keeping a photo or copy of your passport, notifying your credit card company of your trip and checking foreign transaction fees, and splitting up clothing between bags to ensure that lost baggage won’t make or break your trip. And to help with jet lag, they recommend avoiding caffeine and alcohol on the flight, and trying to stick with your destination’s time schedule.
For more information about AAA’s services and travel planning, get the AAA mobile app, visit AAA.com or find AAA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.