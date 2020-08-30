Inspired by her father’s career as a fireman, Ariel Rog knew she wanted to help the community in some way.
After graduating from Chuckey-Doak High School in Greeneville, Rog eventually discovered phlebotomy — and decided that’s how she’d help: taking people’s blood as a phlebotomist with Ballad Health. It’s been seven years since Rog first began her career as a phlebotomist, and now she finds herself working in the middle of a pandemic.
“Working at a hospital, you never know what’s going to happen from one day to the next,” Rog said, “so we just have to keep our guard up and know that it’ll all be OK and that everyone in the hospital is doing the best we can.”
Recently, the Press spoke with Rog about her job, her coworkers and the pandemic.
Rog briefly:
Favorite hobby: Crafting
Favorite local restaurant: Vega’s Fiesta
Cats or dogs: “I like cats because my husband’s kind of persuaded me that way, but in my heart dogs have it.”
Pet peeves: “I cannot stand when someone chews with their mouth open.”
Ultimate travel destination: “I would love to go to the Caribbean.”
For those who don’t know, what is a phlebotomist, and what do you do day-to-day?
I like to tell people I’m a vampire. Pretty much, I get the orders for the samples they need and I draw blood, and that’s pretty much what I do. I take the blood to the lab and let processing and the lab process and do what they have to do with it.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
My favorite things about my job, I have to say number one is my manager, she is one in a million and goes above and beyond for all her staff and it’s just fun to work for her. I don’t know, I really like my coworkers — it’s like family, it’s nice.
How much has your job changed since the pandemic began?
For sure it’s changed with all the extra precautions we’ve been taking to ensure we’re as safe as we can be. That’s definitely been something with the goggle and the face masks and washing hands and everything — we really just go the extra mile.
Did you ever expect to find yourself in your field in the middle of a pandemic?
No, absolutely not. When I first started this job I was going into it thinking I’m going to help people and now, I’m still helping people but with extra precautions — more than usual.
Are you worried about potential infection or exposure in your day-to-day work?
If I said no, I’d be lying. My coworkers and I take all necessary precautions to protect ourselves, and everyone around us.