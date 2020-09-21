Youthful passion has led to lifetime of work
Rocky Hollifield has spent the past 30 years moving and restoring old train cars. And he has loved every minute of it.
He feels very fortunate to be in the business and to be the director of the nonprofit Craggy Mountain Line in nearby Woodfin, North Carolina.
“It’s a passion to see the old cars preserved,” he said last week as he sanded away the rust hiding the beauty of his latest project — the Clinchfield Railroad Caboose No. 1111 under renovation at the Tourist Information and Visitors Center in Unicoi.
As the rust fell away and more of the old caboose’s original metal came into view, Hollifield, talked about his lifelong love for trains, where that love has taken him and where he hopes it goes next.
What inspired your love for trains?
“When I was a child, before I could even talk, we would drive through Asheville and there was a wooden caboose that sat at the railroad crossing near the courthouse. It’s still there except now there are three of them. My mom said every time we stopped on that road, I would stand up in the seat of the car and make noises. So it’s something I was born with. I was born with a love of train cars, especially cabooses.”
How did you manage to turn that love into a profession?
“When I was growing up, my dad and I would go through those old cabooses and I fell in love with the wooden CC&O caboose in Asheville that was built in 1923, I believe, in the Erwin railyard. I remember I would sit up in the cupola and look down at the woodstove and dream about buying a caboose of my own.
“As the years went by I would pray for the Lord to make a way for me to have a caboose. Then I saw another wooden caboose at Biltmore for sale for $5,000 and the Lord made a way for me to have it. I was 26. I figured out how to move it and I have been moving cabooses ever since. Thirty years later, I guess we have moved about 170 train cars, some of them we’ve moved two or three times.”
“If someone cares enough to move one, they are probably going to care enough to restore it. So we are glad to be in the business doing it.”
What is the Craggy Mountain Line?
“It’s a trolley in Woodfin, outside of Asheville. It runs 3½ miles over mountain and down by the (French Broad) river and back. It’s 116 years old and is a real railroad. We have fall hayrides and at Christmas we have the Jingle Bell Trolly. We have a lot of fun and we try to make a ministry out of it. The Lord has blessed us so, in everything we do, we like to give God the glory.”
Is your family involved in the Craggy Mountain Line?
“My wife is very regularly involved. She’s on the board. And I could not do it without my sweet little wife. She helps make decisions. She sells tickets. And she can run the train if she has to.
“I have two children, a son and a daughter, who are involved more sporadically. They help here and there and at special events. My son does some of the administrative work and he’s been doing more and more of that lately.
“And I have two grandchildren who are 7 and 5 and I have one on the way. They love the Craggy train line. They know what the time schedule is and they have a good time with it. So you never know when a young person might be inspired.”
Has the pandemic impacted the Craggy Mountain Line?
Right now we are at 23 capacity and it’s by charter. All you have to call us. And we will run with just two (people). It’s $12 per person and free for kids age 3 and under.”
How is the Clinchfield 1111 coming along?
“We’ve got at least one more good day of sanding to go, or maybe two days because I liked to get them smoothed down really good. Then we’ll start striping and painting and I hope we have it painted by the end of the month. Then we’ll do some of the small lettering and another contractor will come in and do the vinyl decals and large lettering, all original just like it was. Then we may be able to come back and spruce up the inside.”