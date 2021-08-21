Members of the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners Association were carefully combing through the native plants growing in the garden they tend at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site last week.
The group was counting the number of caterpillars feeding on the milkweed growing at the site. It was the first day Betts Leach and her colleagues have sighted the little striped insects, which in a few weeks will become monarch butterflies.
“We’ve counted eight caterpillars today,” Leach said Thursday. ”We generally start seeing caterpillars hatching in late July.”
Last year, the association counted 120 caterpillars in the garden. Of that number, as many as 65 pupae reached chrysalis before becoming butterflies.
The caterpillar census is part of the gardening association’s work to maintain a certified monarch way station at Tipton-Haynes. The group has taken care of the garden, which includes three varieties of milkweed, black-eyed Susan, Joe Pye weed and cardinal flowers, since 2013.
Milkweed serves as the primary food source and exclusive host plant for northeastern monarchs. It is where they lay their eggs and it provides sustenance to the caterpillars as they enter the chrysalis stage.
Once monarch butterflies emerge, Leach said they rely on milkweed and other nectar plants for nourishment before beginning their annual southward migration to Florida and Mexico in the autumn.
The gardening association also maintains a certified monarch way station at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.
To become a certified way station, a garden must have a minimum of 10 milkweed plants from at least two different varieties.