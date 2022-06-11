Beans are the seeds of the legume family of plants, the third largest family of flowering plants with more than 18,000 know species. The beans develop in the plants’ fruit, also called pods.
Beans’ reputation as the musical fruit comes from the fiber and a carbohydrate called oligosaccharide contained within them.
When the bacteria in our guts eat these sugars, they produce the gasses carbon dioxide, hydrogen and methane. These gasses need a way out of our large intestines, so they leave us as flatulence.
Aside from making social situations awkward and long elevator rides uncomfortable, there are a lot of benefits to eating beans.
Beans are a good source of protein, which gives us energy and helps our bodies build and maintain muscles. They also have fiber, which contributes to the symphony of the bowels, but also promotes digestive health. And the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in them help prevent heart disease, certain cancers and regulate blood sugar levels.
I’ve been rereading some of the benefits of beans because I’m attempting to grow some in my backyard garden this year. I’ll harvest and preserve most of mine before they’re fully matured, as green beans.
Green beans are eaten when the pods and the seeds of the plant are still tender and have fewer of the carbohydrates that cause us to produce noxious fumes.
As a kid, I remember helping mom and dad wash and break bushels of beans at a time, then spend most of the day canning them.
I won’t get anywhere near the amount of beans I remember from my childhood from my 100 square feet of raised beds, but I’m hoping I might have enough to can a batch in the pressure canner I picked up a couple of years ago.
All of my seeds this year were free, rattlesnake beans saved from years past, purple beans gifted from my mother and gold rush beans offered up by a neighbor on social media.
I had a few stutters getting them started this year, mostly from squirrels who seem to be compelled to dig craters in my garden, but most have sprouted by now.
The purple and rattlesnake beans are pole beans, meaning they grow on long vines. I’ve set up trellises for them to grow on.
The gold rush are bush beans, which means they grow closer to the ground and don’t generally need a structure to climb.
Beans are generally pretty easy to grow, and I’ve got high hopes I’ll get a good yield this year.
Then the music can begin.