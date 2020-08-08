Even with fewer vendors at the Johnson City Farmers Market and it being limited to Saturdays only, the customers still show up to get the freshest produce and other goods possible, a board member said Friday.
Had it not been for the novel coronavirus, the market would still be in place on Wednesday and Saturday and it’s unlikely the number of vendors would have decreased, Heather Shipley, treasurer of the Johnson City Farmers Market said.
The market has also had to limit extra activities for kids as well as live music, she said.
Saturday rounded out National Farmers Market Week, but locally there won’t be those additional things for people to do.
It's a time "to just brings recognition to our farmers market and the impact it makes on your local farmers and the economy and where to find local, fresh goods," Shipley said.
“Usually throughout the year we have social activities, but with COVID-19 we’ve not been able to do anything extra,” Shipley said. “We don’t want to put anyone in danger.”
She still encourages shoppers to attend the market on Saturdays where she said they will find fresher products than in a grocery store.
“The money goes right to the farmer, the grower. They know their products, growing practices and the history of the items.”
Shipley said that even with the reduced number of vendors, “it’s the best it can be due to the circumstances, but we still see a flourish every week. A lot of our vendors are still selling out before the 1 p.m. closing time, so it’s still best to come early for the best selection.”
Hot items at the moment are corn, green beans and tomatoes.
“Visit your farmers market. You’ll get the fresh vegetables and fruit that’s had less handling than produce in grocery chains. And you’ll be able to talk to that farmer specifically,” she said.
Masks are “strongly encouraged,” as well as social distancing. Shipley said customers are not allowed to pick up and handle produce, but the vendor can do that for them.
“We’re the only handlers of the produce,” which reduces any potential spread of illness.