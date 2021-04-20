The dogwood trees are beautiful and in full bloom, which means we must be about to experience Dogwood Winter.
The National Weather Service has posted a freeze advisory for the region for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The weather service says overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
You might want to cover up any tender plants in your yard for the next few nights because frost and freezing temperatures can kill unprotected crops and plants.
Dogwood Winter is one of the "little winters" experienced each year leading up to spring.
"A Dogwood Winter usually falls during late April or early May, right around the time the dogwood trees start blooming in many regions. Farmers knew it wasn’t safe to plant their crops until after the dogwoods bloomed," according to the Farmers' Almanac.
And for folks who suffer from spring allergies, pollen levels are expected to be high Tuesday, with maple, oak and mulberry being the predominant pollen source. Pollen concentrations are expected to be at medium high levels on Wednesday