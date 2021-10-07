Q: I have been trying to establish a flowering meadow. There are lots of great flowers growing in the area but by summer they get crowded out and hidden by Johnson grass which I have been laboriously dealing with by hand. It always comes back. How do I get rid of it without killing the plants I want there?
I have been working my 50’ x 60’ vegetable patch now for about three years. Initially it was all chest high Johnson grass. Just with digging and cutting off seed heads that grass is now gone from that area, so I’m telling myself it’s not hopeless for my wildflower meadow as well.
— R. in Greene County
A: 50’ x 60’ is a good-sized garden! You have done well to eliminate the Johnson grass and maintain this garden by hand! Send us some pictures, we like garden success.
Are you OK with using herbicides to control weeds? If so, I found some UT recommended herbicides to treat your Johnson grass on this handy web site: https://www.mobileweedmanual.com/home. The weeds are sorted alphabetically, and you click on the weed description text to get the chemical control information you need to spot treat your weeds. Any local farm/garden store will be helpful in supplying the recommended chemical to zap that Johnson grass. As always, read and follow the directions on the label of the chemical you decide to use. When handling these chemicals, please use the proper protection (gloves, safety glasses, etc.) as directed by the chemical manufacturer.
If you want to stick with hand-pulling, there are some useful tools to save your shoulders and back. Here’s an Amazon link to best-selling manual weeding tools: https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-Garden-Outdoor-Manual-Weeders/zgbs/lawn-garden/553934.
We encourage you to look for these tools at your local farm/garden store and support local businesses. Some of my favorite tools to use in our project gardens are the Crevice & Sidewalk Weeder and the Stand-up Weeder with a long handle.
Speaking of Master Gardener project gardens, if you are interested in attracting pollinators in your meadow, come by the large pollinator garden we maintain at the Gray Fossil Site — Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray, their website: https://visithandson.org/garden/. Master Gardeners have populated this garden with native plants that you may want to put in your meadow. We are there on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon if you would like to stop by and talk pollinator plants with us.
Also, if you are out and about in Johnson City, come by and visit us at the Tipton-Haynes Historical Site. Master Gardeners have two vegetable gardens and a large pollinator garden that we maintain there. We are there on Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30.
Master Gardeners also maintain other gardens in this area and the list can be found at our website under the projects and photo gallery tab at http://www.netmga.net/.
Happy gardening!
– Your Friendly Master Gardener
HOW TO ASK A QUESTION
Please submit your questions to the Master Gardeners on their website at www.netmga.net. Click the link at the top of the page, “ASK A MASTER GARDENER” to send in your question. Questions that aren’t answered in this column will receive a response from a Master Gardener to the contact information you provide.
The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with the local Extension office in their counties to expand educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.